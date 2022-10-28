NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Decades after a woman was murdered, police are still searching for her killer, but now they are sharing a new clue that they hope will help solve this case.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not given up on this 25-year-old murder case.

“Probably the most tragic thing about this case is that we don’t know who she is,” said BSO detective Zack Scott. “We have to be the surviving family, almost. We have to say something for this victim, that they did count.”

It was December 1998. A boater returning from a day in the Everglades made a discovery.

“Yeah, I found a dead body out here, off 27,” said a caller on the 911 call.

A woman had been dragged to an isolated area off U.S. 27, about a mile north of Interstate 75, in the middle of the night.

Detectives believe she fought with her attacker but was overpowered.

“She had been sexually assaulted,” said Scott.

Their only clues was what she was wearing, which included a striped shirt, a sleeveless shirt, earrings and red sneakers.

BSO Deputy Tom Sheridan, who was just 25 years old at the time, was the first to respond.

“One of the things that stood out was the body had red shoes,” Sheridan said.

But they had little else. They didn’t even know who she was, and the case went cold.

But now, with a new sketch, which detectives believe is what the woman looked like, they’re hoping it heats up.

“The sketch is vital. We have — the only photos, unfortunately, that we have is when she was deceased,” said Scott.

BSO said they won’t give up on finding out who this woman was and who killed her.

“If we can find the person who did this and get that message out that, look, you may think this person didn’t count, so you’re going to get away with it? No, we’re not gonna let that happen,” said Scott.

If you have any information on who this victim may be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.