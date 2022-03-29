HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Local students learned how to make a difference by picking up plastic at a South Florida Beach.

Dozens of students from New River Middle School spent Tuesday morning on Hollywood Beach. They helped collect trash while getting a hands-on lesson about how plastic affects sea creatures.

They sorted, analyzed and cataloged the debris, while they learned how to make a cleaner world for the next generation of students.

“We want them not to go back in the history books and be like, ‘Oh, wow, this thing existed? Oh, it’s extinct,'” said student Kyle LaFrance. “We want them to go to the zoo or go out and be like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a lion!’ Instead of going to a book and being like, ‘Oh, a lion.'”

The students will turn the trash they collected into treasure by using it to create a piece of artwork.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.