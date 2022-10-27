COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students recently got a first-hand experience of what it is like to work in the auto industry.

The brand-new, state-of-the-art interactive Rick Case storefront is part of “JA BizTown,” a simulated city in JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, the largest single JA facility in the world.

“Our goal was to make our storefront both engaging and educational for the students,” said President and CEO of the Rick Case Auto Group Rita Case. “We want young people to know that the auto industry is a vital part of our economy and provides great career opportunities, as well.”

JA BizTown is a collection of businesses sponsored by real local businesses, designed to demonstrate how a functioning economy works, as students play roles as executives, associates, and consumers at businesses within the town.

Student ‘Service Technicians’ simulate checking vehicle fluids at new Rick Case Automotive Group storefront at JA Biztown in Coconut Creek.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Rick Case Auto Group, our first-ever, student-run business representing the automotive industry in JA BizTown. This storefront is a great example of a real-world industry leader investing in helping to educate and influence future employees and leaders,” said President & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida Laurie Sallarulo.

As part of this 5th-grade blended program, students apply for jobs, earn paychecks, learn to save money and make purchase decisions. During the simulation, students hone essential skills like collaboration, critical thinking, problem-solving and communication.

Over 20,000 5th Grade students from Broward and Palm Beach County are expected to experience JA BizTown this school year.

