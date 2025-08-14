PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - New police body camera footage shows the moments that followed a plane crash in Pembroke Pines, sending four people to the hospital.

The crash happened back in July, when the plane slammed into a tree in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 68th Boulevard.

A mother, father and their two daughters were in the plane at the time of the crash.

The family was returning from a vacation in Turks and Caicos, trying to get to North Perry Airport, but crashed just a few blocks from that airport.

Body camera footage shows first responders racing to the scene of the crash.

“How passengers were on there?” a first responder asked a good Samaritan who rushed to help.

Several neighbors who lived in the area were already working on getting those on board out of the plane.

“He was kind of standing in an upright position with his back kind of against the window, kind of hitting it and kind of screaming frantically to kind of like, get us out of here, get us out of here,” said off-duty Boca Raton Police Detective Scott Hanley who was visiting family in the area when he rushed in to help.

“I just feel like I was put in a position where I was supposed to be there, at the right place, at the right time,” said Eddy Crispin, who also rushed to help. “And, you know, I wish and feel like anybody would do the same thing.”

Rescue crews quickly got to work checking out the teens.

The mother was seen wearing a bandage on her head and the father was seen walking around on his own with a bandaged arm before paramedics placed a neck brace on him.

The family of four walked away with just those minor injuries.

Four of those good Samaritans who helped pull the family out of the plane have since been honored by the city for their courageous actions.

“Their bravery embodies the very definition of heroism and reflects the highest ideals of community service,” said Pembroke Pines Police Assistant Chief Tony Cerino.

While the family walked away relatively unscathed, other plane crashes near North Perry Airport have been deadly.

One of those incidents killed 4-year-old Taylor Bishop in 2021 when a plane crashed into a car he was in with his mother just east of North Perry Airport.

City officials want a study conducted to determine if the airport is safe enough to continue operating.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

