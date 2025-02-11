PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested for making several false emergency calls, also known as swatting, that led to law enforcement responses in Parkland, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Flavien of Maywood, N.J., allegedly made at least two calls in August 2024 reporting shootings at separate residences — one claiming a victim was shot in the chest and held hostage and another asserting he had shot his sister. Deputies arriving on the scene quickly determined the reports were unfounded and that no one was injured.

Flavien, who attempted to conceal his identity using various applications, phone numbers and technology, was identified by BSO detectives. Investigators coordinated with the Maywood Police Department to secure search warrants for his residence, where multiple electronic devices were reportedly recovered. Authorities believe Flavien may have perpetrated similar hoaxes nationwide.

He was taken into custody by Maywood police on Jan. 21 and was extradited to Broward County on Feb. 7.

Flavien faces two counts of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate or further the commission of a felony offense.

