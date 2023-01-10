(WSVN) - A new discovery is set to be made at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale this summer.

The “Discovery Center” closed to start the new year, but it will be back this summer and better than ever.

The gallery opened in 1992 and featured many interactive exhibits for the museum’s youngest visitors to learn and play.

Among the activities was the popular orange trees for kids to pick and sort oranges.

Now, newer opportunities are on the horizon.

“We’re gonna be exploring the Everglades. We’re gonna be climbing into the clouds in a big climbing structure, and we’re having a bigger, better orange grove with more oranges that do more, and we’re even adding lemons and limes,” said Joe Cox, CEO of the museum.

WSVN is also part of the learning experience.

The new exhibit will feature and updated replica “7 Weather center” to teach kids about meteorology and forecasting.

