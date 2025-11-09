FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church hosted a centennial celebration.

The New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale marked its 100th anniversary, Sunday morning.

Worshippers and the public were invited for a day honoring a century of faith, history, and service to one of South Florida’s oldest African American neighborhoods.

“Last Saturday, we have provided meals to over 500 families. We’re getting ready to provide a small amount of housing here. So we are trying to make sure that we are deeply involved in this community,” said Pastor Ricky Scott.

The celebration featured a special worship service, musical performances, and a commemoration to the church’s deep roots and impact on the local area.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox