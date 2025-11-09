FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church hosted a centennial celebration.

The New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale marked its 100th anniversary, Sunday morning.

Worshippers and the public were invited for a day honoring a century of faith, history, and service to one of South Florida’s oldest African American neighborhoods.

“Last Saturday, we have provided meals to over 500 families. We’re getting ready to provide a small amount of housing here. So we are trying to make sure that we are deeply involved in this community,” said Pastor Ricky Scott.

The celebration featured a special worship service, musical performances, and a commemoration to the church’s deep roots and impact on the local area.

