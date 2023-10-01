POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marked a life-changing moment for one deserving family as they received the keys to their new home, a place they can proudly call their own.

Evelyn and Lance Miller, along with their son Lance Jr., received the keys to their new home, marking a new chapter in their lives. The dedication ceremony, sponsored by Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, took place at ‘A Rick Case Habitat Community’ in Pompano Beach.

“We now have a place we can proudly call our own where we can create lasting memories with our loved ones,” said Evelyn.

Case, a prominent figure in the automotive industry, played a significant role in making this dream come true. The ceremony, which included four “Women Build” sponsored homes, was a testament to the power of community and collaboration.

“I know that I am giving the ‘American Dream,” said Case at the event. “I’m not just giving it to them — it’s a hand up. They participate in building their own home and helping others. So, to me, it’s the most heartfelt joy.”

The Millers had been living in a cramped one-bedroom apartment, eager to provide their son with a permanent place to call home. With the support of Case and the Habitat for Humanity of Broward, they are now stepping into a more spacious and secure future.

“Gone are the days of worrying about crammed spaces or thin walls of an apartment,” said Evelyn.

What makes this story even more special is the shared connection among Evelyn, Lance, and Rita. All three have careers closely tied to the automotive world – Evelyn is a driver’s license examiner, Lance works as an Enterprise Rent-A-Car service agent, and Case is the CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. Their shared passion for cars and driving added an extra layer of significance to this heartwarming event.

This event was part of the Women Build initiative, which brought together influential South Florida businesswomen to raise $800,000 in sponsorship for eight new homes in ‘A Rick Case Habitat Community.’

“We knew that going to the right neighborhood and right school and having somewhere safe to go to would be to a youth’s advantage in their growing,” said Michelle Murphy, a sponsor for Women Build. and knowing that they can prosper if they’re in the right environment.”

“It makes me feel very proud and very happy and like a wonderful family,” said Marcy Falcone with the Falcone Group.

Once completed, this Pompano Beach community will stand as the largest affordable homeownership community in the county’s history.

According to the Broward Housing Council, a substantial percentage of residents in Broward County are either cost-burdened or severely cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their monthly income on housing expenses.

Affordable housing not only transforms lives but also fosters social connections, boosts property values, attracts businesses, creates jobs, and reduces crime rates.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward has a long-standing commitment to empowering women through its Women Build program, which began in 2002. This global movement, comprising 1,200 affiliates, aims to support women and families in need of affordable housing.

Rita Case’s sponsorship and the dedication of Habitat for Humanity of Broward are making a tangible difference in the lives of the Millers and other families in Broward County. It’s a reminder that when individuals and organizations come together, they can create lasting positive change in their communities.

“It is often said home is where the heart is and I wholeheartedly agree,” said Evelyn.

WSVN proudly sponsors Habitat for Humanity, and if you’d like to get involved or learn about Women Build, click here.

