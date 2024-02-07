LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driving lesson went terribly wrong in Lauderhill after a driver crashed his car.

The incident happened at a parking lot off of 38th Ave and 11th Place, Wednesday morning.

According to police, the person behind the wheel was learning how to drive when they crashed into a tree, which destroyed the vehicle.

As crews worked to tow the car, the driver was taken to the hospital..

