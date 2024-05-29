PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - New details were released Wednesday after a 33-year-old father was arrested in connection to the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Jeronimo Duran was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and murder while committing another felony. Additional charges could come once an investigation is complete.

“It’s a very tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” said Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Jason Palant.

Pembroke Police and fire rescue responded to a home on the 400 Block of Southwest 177th Avenue on Tuesday, where they found the toddler bleeding from her neck. She was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

According to court records, Duran picked up his daughter, identified as Melody Alana Rose Duran on Tuesday morning and brought her to the house. After a few hours, there was a gruesome discovery.

Duran’s grandmother, who also live in the home, arrived at the residence during the incident.

“She arrived at the residence, she saw the suspect on top of the 2-year-old child and noticed that the child did not appear to be breathing, at which time, she called for 911,” Palant said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Melody with blood and a laceration on her neck. A knife was recovered nearby.

Duran was then arrested at the home.

“He was questioned by detectives, he spoke with detectives and through his statement, it helped establish probable cause for his arrest, however, we don’t have a motive at this time,” Palant said.

Court records also revealed that Duran and Alana’s mother are separated.

During a press conference at the Pembroke Pines Police Headquarters, officers did not discuss if there was a history of mental illness or if they were calls to the home for domestic violence.

“Since we’re very early on in the investigation, there’s still a lot of things that have to be looked at and uncovered to see if there’s additional charges that should be presented,” Palant said. “At this time, we’re just focusing on being able to provide justice for the family.”

According to a court filing in 2023, Melody’s mother alleged that Duran suffered from mental illness, which included anxiety, paranoia and anger issues. She also claimed that Duran was Baker Acted at least five time, described a time when he punched their dog and chased her while she held the child.

Melody’s mother also said in those court filings that Duran had suicidal ideations and heard voices to end his life.

Duran did not appear in court on Wednesday due to a medical reset.

Melody’s mother told 7News that the situation has been a sensitive time for the family.

