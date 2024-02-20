FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New clues have appeared in the case of a South Florida woman that is missing in Spain.

Ana Knezevich, a U.S citizen, has been missing in Madrid since Feb. 2. As the days pass, her family and friends fear the worst.

Spanish authorities have placed posters across different parts of Spain as they hope to gather information on where she could’ve gone or who could be responsible for her disappearance.

“She has not left on her own. She has been taken against her will and by who, I don’t know,” said Sanna Rameau, Ana’s best friend.

Rameau has been searching for her friend since she disappeared. She said she learned a man with a helmet spray painted the surveillance cameras outside her apartment building and inside the elevator of the building on Friday night as he made his way inside her apartment where she was staying at.

She said Knezevich spoke with her that same Friday night and said she was going to stay inside because it was cold.

Spanish authorities said 40-year-old Knezevich was on Bumble, a dating site, the night she went missing.

“We need to track her phone. Where was her phone last seen? Where was it located? Go into her social media platforms. If she was on a dating app, go in there and see there. Who was she talking to? Who was she communicating with?” said Rameau.

Rameau said some friends she spoke to told her that Knezevich was looking for new friends since she was in the middle of a divorce.

“We received very bizarre messages from her phone, I have to say from her phone because I don’t believe it was her sending it, that Saturday afternoon after she disappeared. That she had met a man on the street, that she was going to go to a house two hours away from Madrid, which is bizarre,” Rameau said.

Rameau responded by asking Ana to send her location as it didn’t sound safe. Ana never responded and the phone turned off.

Family and friends hope the recently-posted posters across Spain, the interest, and new information leads to Knezevich.

“I’m living my worst nightmare. I’ve never felt this pain in my entire life because I don’t know what has happened to her, someone has hurt her and I don’t know who and I don’t know why,” said Rameau.

The FBI is already investigating this case.

The family hopes authorities can tap into her social media and phone to see if it will lead them to any clues as to where Knezevich could be.

