FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board has reached an agreement with Dr. Peter Licata, who will assume the role of superintendent, departing from his previous position within the Palm Beach County School System.

The contract, spanning a duration of three years, will see Licata receive an annual salary of $350,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, Licata will be eligible for additional bonuses amounting to $20,000, provided the district achieves an ‘A’ rating and meets other predetermined goals. This incentivized compensation structure aims to motivate Licata and the district to excel academically.

While Licata assumes a significant leadership position within the Broward County education system, a majority vote by the board members can result in his termination without cause.

Licata is also obligated to relocate to Broward within a year to fully immerse himself in his new role and better serve the district.

7News spoke to Licata Wednesday as he gets ready to take the reins of the nation’s sixth-largest school district.

“It’s a new title, and this is something you worked very hard to get to,” Licata said.

Licata now has several goals as he leads Broward County Public Schools.

“Obviously, the biggest goal of all is to make sure the district becomes an “A” district, and that was incentivized yesterday, which is a great addition to the contract,” he said,

Challenges for Licata are clear as well, as he navigates a school board with different political views and opinions

“Everyone on that board wants the best for children, and in my success over the years has been focus on children, make sure that if we run into a problem, put them in between that and say what’s best for them and answer in that way, and when you can do that, it’s hard for people to poke holes in that,” he said.

Another hurdle he has to face is retaining and attracting teachers to Broward County Public Schools, as pay is a priority.

“We want to make sure the pay is better than North and Southwest. We are sandwiched by two ‘A’ districts; we really want to be competitive in salary but also in reputation,” Licata said.

Licata also has a competitive side when it comes to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in regards to school voucher expansion

“Listen, if we are the best, people are going to want to be with us, and that’s the only way I can see it,” Licata said. “Focus on one being the best opportunity, best choice for everyone, and that will help.”

Licata said he is turning the page with goals and ideas on a new chapter in the book that is Broward County Public Schools.

Licata also told 7News that he is focused on safety and said that is always the number one priority. He also mentioned that there are no bad schools in the county, only some that need some additional resources.

