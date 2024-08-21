FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ousted Broward County School Board members hand-picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have accepted the election results, while their challengers said look forward to working with their new colleagues.

Five seats for Broward County Public School Board were up for election in Tuesday’s Florida primary. Two Broward School Board members, Torey Alston and Daniel Penha Foganholi Sr., who were DeSantis’ replacements, were voted out.

Foganholi received 20% of the votes, behind Maura McCarthy Bulman, who received 51.2% for School Board, District 1.

Alston received 33.9% of the votes, while Rebecca Thompson received 66.1% of the votes for School Board, District 2.

“I think the voters of Broward County have spoken,” said Bulman.

“The message is that our community’s voice is important,” said Thompson.

Allston and Foganholi were hand-picked by DeSantis in 2022. Upon arrival, they quickly worked to fire then Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright, who ignored the governor’s mandate requiring masks during COVID-19.

Other school board members across the state who were hand-picked by the governor lost their district races Tuesday night. DeSantis blamed teacher unions for the losses.

“They can mark their candidates one way to some voters, one way to others, and that’s been going on for a long time,” he said in a press conference in Sarasota.

Alston didn’t attend Wednesday’s school board meeting but released a statement that reads in part, “When I jumped into this nonpartisan race, I knew that the odds would be against me if voters focused more on party affiliation rather than qualifications and experience.”

Foganholi spoke during a press conference and said he accepts the election results.

“If the voters want to go a different way, they have that voice, and I respect that voice,” he said.

Incumbent school board members Sarah Leonardi, Jeff Holness and Debra “Debbi” Hixon will remain on the board as they won their district races.

After winning their races, Bulman and Thompson said they are ready to work with the rest of the school board.

“I want to make sure we are bringing back my community’s voice to the district,” said Thompson.

“I am just so honored to be here right now and have the support of my colleagues and community,” said Bulman.

Thompson and Bulman will be sworn in on November.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.