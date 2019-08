PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A new banner surrounding one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ buildings hopes to bring Parkland students peace.

The Tree Banner, donated by Wizard Creations, now surrounds the 1200 building of the high school until it’s eventually demolished.

The building was the scene of the deadly school shooting that left 17 dead back in February 2018.

