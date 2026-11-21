FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s Winterfest Family Fun Day is preparing guests for South Florida’s iconic December Winterfest.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade Family Fun Day is inviting families to Esplanade Park for a holiday celebration meant to entertain children and adults alike.

The event is being held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

This year brings new attractions to the event, like a highland cow petting zoo, alongside seasonal staples like photos with Santa and the Broward College Snow Mountain.

Guests may also enjoy live music from the local School of Rock while participating in the free activities.

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