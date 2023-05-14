FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman who, police said, was shot and killed inside her Fort Lauderdale home by her longtime partner before he set the house on fire.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, 62-year-old Keenan Johnson said he can’t even look at the house where, Fort Lauderdale Police said, his aunt, Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp died in a murder-suicide, Thursday night.

“I’m hurting. She’s my favorite aunt right now, and it was hard, it was hard,” said Johnson.

Detectives said 71-year-old Richard Kenneth McDonald opened fired inside the home, located at the corner of Northwest 27th Terrace and 17th Street, fatally striking Bass-Kemp.

“When I turned on the news and saw it, all I had to do was look at the house, and I just sat down and cried,” said Johnson.

Police said the victim’s son showed up and called 911.

“Caller advised that his mom is lying in a puddle of blood. She’s gonna have a wound to the head,” said a dispatcher.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” another dispatcher asked the victim’s son.

“I don’t know. I went to go visit my mom, and I walked in, and my mom’s boyfriend sat there, and when I stepped to him and asked him why, he pulled a gun out on me,” Bass-Kemp’s son told the dispatcher. “He is a military vet; I know he has a license to carry or whatever.”

After that, investigators said, McDonald barricaded himself inside the home and set it on fire.

While it was still burning, police said, the suspect came outside and turned the gun on himself.

Johnson said he visited the couple often and last saw his aunt just two days before her death, but he never expected this to happen.

“I knew him, we talked every now and then. I would come over, talk to him by himself, both of them together, I’d talk to her, and everything seemed good to me,” he said.

Johnson said his aunt loved her children and grandchildren. He described the tragedy as a big loss for their family and added that he’s choosing to only focus on the good times and dismiss any thoughts of the shooting that took her life.

“I’ve tried not think about it. The only I can do is remember her from the last time I’d seen her. That’s what I want to remember, nothing else,” he said.

Saturday night, the victim’s immediate family released a statement. It reads, “With the tragic passing of Gwen, the world has lost a shining light and our family grieves the loss of a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother. Gwen was the very best of all of us. We will miss her contagious smile, her infectious laugh and her endless love for her family. We will continue to celebrate Gwen’s life as she would have wanted, and request privacy in doing so at this time.”

