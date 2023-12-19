WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An explosion in the middle of the night. Blinding light with a power that forced a neighbor’s door to fly open.

Neighbors rushed outside to see what could have possibly happened

“I heard this loud explosion.. It was like an earthquake,” said neighbor Adrian Mowat

Overhead and in the daylight, the destruction shockingly clear.

“We have debris in trees and a neighbor’s wall blown in,” said Stephen Grey.

It’s hard to separate the neighbors belongings from the interior of the home. A tub, not surrounded by any structure, while a charred mattress is seen in another yard.

“I have broken mirrors, windows, glass everywhere,” said one neighbor.

In the home where the door blew open, some pieces of broken wood was left behind inside.

A few blocks away, Glenn Seymour’s window was blown out.

“It was loud enough to wake me,” said Seymour.

Shere Whitaker’s window was also blown out.

“That’s way down the street, I didn’t know what it was. I was just making sure everyone around here was alright,” said Whitaker.

Relatives of some neighbors that spoke to 7News said they went to a local hospital to get checked out.

The City of West Park said four properties have been declared unsafe structures by the building official and Florida building code. The city said all four properties were given contact information for the Red Cross.

