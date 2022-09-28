HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to quickly to remove debris out of the road at South 46th Avenue, which included tree branches, pieces of metal and roof tiles that came from a house, while neighbors helped other neighbors in Hollywood’s Crest area, Wednesday.

“We’re cleaning up some up some trees for the neighbors so the City of Hollywood can drag them away,” Alex Berenguer said.

The city brought out heavy machinery to clean up after a tornado touched down Tuesday night.

Cellphone footage captured strong winds in the area as the tornado blowed through.

“We just heard a boom, I looked at my pool and the water was literally going up in the sky, It was just going up,” Ana Bueno said. “Then I noticed my fence was down and I just knew something terrible was happening in the neighborhood.”

People who live there heard trees snap.

One person’s roof was badly damaged as well as part their backyard porch that was destroyed.

“Concrete roofs were damaged severely, fences are down and the debris from those roofs are extremely dangerous, they’re spread a block away in my neighborhood that you see behind me,” Michael Callahan said.

Even a car was lifted and moved in the driveway. Its back window were blown out.

The car owner said she and her family hid.

“All of the sudden we hear this loud whooshing sound, everything started to shake a little bit,” said the car owner. “We yelled for the girls, they all came, we all got into a nice closed spot with no windows.”

The family picked up their front yard and are thankful no one was hurt and thankful for the good neighbors who were happy to help them.

“Everybody helps everybody, actually this chainsaw is from one neighbor, the oil from another neighbor, and the tools I am using to keep it running are from this neighbor, so you know, we’re all just trying to get this done,” Berenguer said.

For the most part, the city has picked up all of the debris that was on the South 46th Avenue. Two homes on the street experienced extensive damage and those homeowners are now trying to get repairs arranged and underway.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

