HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to quickly remove debris out of the road at South 46th Avenue, which included tree branches, pieces of metal and roof tiles that came from a house, while neighbors helped other neighbors in Hollywood’s Crest area, Wednesday.

“We’re cleaning up some up some trees for the neighbors, so the City of Hollywood can drag them away,” Alex Berenguer said.

The city brought out heavy machinery to clean up after a tornado touched down Tuesday night.

Cellphone footage captured strong winds in the area as the tornado blew through.

“We just heard a boom. I looked at my pool, and the water was literally going up in the sky. It was just going up,” Ana Bueno said. “Then, I noticed my fence was down and I just knew something terrible was happening in the neighborhood.”

People who live there heard trees snap.

One person’s roof was badly damaged as well as part of their backyard porch that was destroyed.

“Concrete roofs were damaged severely, fences are down, and the debris from those roofs are extremely dangerous. They’re spread a block away in my neighborhood that you see behind me,” Michael Callahan said.

Even a car was lifted and moved in the driveway. Its back window was blown out.

The car owner said she and her family hid.

“All of the sudden, we hear this loud whooshing sound, everything started to shake a little bit,” said the car owner. “We yelled for the girls, they all came, we all got into a nice closed spot with no windows.”

The family picked up their front yard and are thankful no one was hurt and thankful for the good neighbors who were happy to help them.

“Everybody helps everybody. Actually, this chainsaw is from one neighbor, the oil from another neighbor, and the tools I am using to keep it running are from this neighbor, so you know, we’re all just trying to get this done,” Berenguer said.

For the most part, the city has picked up all of the debris that was on the South 46th Avenue. Two homes on the street experienced extensive damage and those homeowners are now trying to get repairs arranged and underway.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Pembroke Pines, a Ring camera captured the moments when a small tornado ripped through a neighborhood on Douglas Road and Pasadena Boulevard, Tuesday night.

One car sustained severe damage as a tree crashed over it, leaving it trapped. Luckily, the tree barely missed a home.

“It was the scariest thing I ever went through,” said Maria Basil-Rodriguez, whose home was damaged.

“The alert went off, everything started flying,” said Tim Dulude.

Wednesday, many in the neighborhood began cleaning up the mess.

“A lot of damage, nothing we can’t repair,” said Dulude.

One homeowner invited 7News inside his house to see the damage from the tornado as his roof began to fall apart.

He did not want to be on camera but said he is happy that his family and he are safe, and he has insurance.

Other areas near Pasadena Elementary were also damaged.

7Skyforce hovered above some areas where debris was visibly everywhere.

In one area, a moving pod had been flipped, now resting on its roof.

On Sheridan Street and 98th Avenue, automatic sliding glass doors were cracked and a tree was uprooted.

“The damage is done. Let’s just fix it and problems have to be solved,” said Fausto Rodriguez, whose fence and truck were destroyed.

That message of strength has echoed throughout the community.

“I have four dogs, three kids in the house, and I was trying to get everybody in the middle of the living room because there was no time,” said Basil-Rodriguez. “But thank God, thank God.”

No one was reported injured.

