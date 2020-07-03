Neighbors help fix Davie woman’s home destroyed by extreme winds

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A strong showing of support came for a Davie resident Friday, as neighbors and other good Samaritans stepped up to help her recover after her home was damaged by severe storms.

Rachel McHardy’s roof was torn to pieces during severe storms Thursday evening.

“I’m scared because I live alone and I have nobody to help me,” she said.

Her home sits along Nova Drive and Southwest 83rd Terrace.

The National Weather Service said the winds reached up to 75 miles per hour in the area.

“A piece of wood from the ceiling was coming towards me and I started to scream,” McHardy said.

And with her home heavily damaged, the rain started flooding her home.

“Water was just pouring. I could have taken a shower,” McHardy said.

The extreme weather smacked other parts of Davie.

Hail fell down outside an apartment complex, and a family nearby drove through the thick of the storm on University Drive just south of 595.

And massive trees around Park City Mobile Home Park knocked over by extreme winds.

As for McHardy, she said she has no insurance and other than talking to the Red Cross, she wasn’t sure what to do.

But one neighbor offered to help lay tarps over the home, and before she knew it more people started to show up.

“And if it rains again it’s just going to ruin all her stuff in her trailer. It’s very sad,” neighbor Marco Romalotti said.

“I will appreciate that anybody that can come and help,” McHardy said.

Her neighbors said they’ve been fixing the roof of her house for several hours.

McHardy said Red Cross told her they will find housing for her for at least two days.

