WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coyote sightings in Wilton Manors in recent days have drawn safety concerns, as residents come forward with photographic evidence of the wild encounters they say are a little too close for comfort.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, resident Jay Rawls said he had his breakfast interrupted on Friday when he saw one of the animals near his home near Northwest 30th Court.

“Right across the river here,” he said as he pointed to where he first saw the coyote.

Rawls said the animal was considerably closer to his home than he’d like.

“I was shocked,” he said.

That’s because he wants to protect what’s precious to him.

“That’s concerning. I’m worried about my little dogs,” he said.

Rawls introduced his pets to a 7News crew.

“This is Theodore, and this is Simon,” he said.

Rawls said he took out his cellphone and snapped a picture of the coyote that he then posted to social media.

Residents may be on coyote watch now, but this isn’t not the first time these animals have been spotted across sections of South Florida.

7News has aired several stories about coyotes coming close to homes in places like Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Margate and other communities. One was even spotted at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

“People have been seeing them in the last month all over Wilton Manors,” said Rawls.

Another Wilton Manors resident said he recorded video of a coyote in their backyard, Wednesday morning.

As for Rawls, the safety of his dogs remains a concern.

“They’re snacks for a coyote,” he said.

Now Rawls wants these unwelcome visitors to find another place to roam.

“I think the state trapper should be in here and get rid of them,” he said.

As for the more recent sightings, they’ve been spotted in Wilton Manors at least a couple of times over the last six days.

