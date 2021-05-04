Neighbor beats woman with metal bar at Wilton Manors apartment

(WSVN) - A young woman has been left bloodied and bruised after a neighbor beat her with a metal bar.

The victim was trying to do the right thing by helping her neighbor, but the decision led to him violently beating her and giving her broken bones and deep cuts to her face.

The chaotic encounter happened outside the victim’s home in Wilton Manors near North Andrews Avenue, Saturday.

“Allegedly, he lured the victim to the apartment to move furniture, and that’s when he struck her in the head with a metal rod multiple times,” said Broward County prosecutor Eric Linder.

According to the arrest report and prosecutors, Phillip Siegel attacked the woman with what was described as a 30-inch metal bar, delivering blow after blow.

The report goes on to say, “Victim 1 was able to get away and ran to her own apartment down the hall where she was able to communicate to a witness that she was struck several times by the defendant who was armed with what she described as a hammer.”

The woman’s boyfriend and another man rushed in to help. The boyfriend found Siegel “combative,” and the report shows Siegel started striking him with his fists over and over again.

The report reads: “Victim 2 sustained a small laceration to his lip. Victim 2 defended himself and struck the defendant.”

At his first court appearance, a judge decided the state had ample evidence.

“All right, Mr. Siegel, the court does find probable cause for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” said Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

The judge also ordered Siegel to stay away from both victims.

A state prosecutor expressed the fear this injured woman now has to live with.

“Judge, I have grave concern for the victim’s safety and well-being,” Linder said. “I can advise the court she is still in the hospital as of this morning. She is in fear of Mr. Siegel.”

Siegel’s bond has been set at $16,000, and if he posts bond he’ll be on house arrest.

The state also said the victim may have suffered permanent eye damage after the attack.

