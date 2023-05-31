FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten Shih Tzus, neglected and suffering from skin infections and dry eyes, were rescued by Plantation Police. Now, they’re waiting to find new homes at the Humane Society of Broward County.

The Plantation Police came across the Shih Tzus, aged between 6 months and 4 years, on Tuesday. Concerned neighbors had reported a bad smell, leading police to discover the neglected dogs.

The owner, who wasn’t sure about the exact number of dogs they had, decided to surrender them to the shelter voluntarily.

After a thorough examination, it was revealed that all the dogs were dealing with severe skin infections. Some of them also had dry eyes, which meant their tear production was insufficient, resulting in dryness.

To treat their conditions, the dogs will need daily medication, possibly for the rest of their lives.

“It is incredibly sad to see the dogs in this state. Some are so matted they will have to be shaved completely while under anesthesia to relieve the discomfort they are in,” said Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County. “It appears they all have suffered from horrible flea infestations and allergies. Some of the dogs may need to be on medication for life, so this is a cost potential adopters should be aware of. They are not potty-trained but do get along with other well-mannered dogs.”

The Humane Society of Broward County’s goal is to find caring homes for these dogs within the local community.

Individuals interested in adopting one of these dogs must complete a pre-adoption application on the Humane Society of Broward County website before visiting the shelter.

The shelter plans to make the dogs available for adoption starting Friday.

