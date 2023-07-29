FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization and a legendary sports star stepped up to give back to the community.

The Pantry of Broward hosted its annual Back to School Distribution Day in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

Nearly 100 children ranging in age from 4 to 18 years old were given brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as new lunchboxes and a very special surprise.

Reebok and the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation teamed up to donate a brand-new pair of sneakers to each child, setting them up for a successful and stylish school year.

“Shoes. They’re in lime,” said student Jasiah Depre.

“Most people know us as a food pantry, but we really go on top of that and go out of our way to help our grand kids,” said Warren Lubow, director of operations for The Pantry of Broward.

The Pantry of Broward caters to grandparents living on low, fixed incomes who have become the primary caretakers of their grandchildren.

