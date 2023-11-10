MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike extension in Miramar have reopened hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over, spilling fuel and construction materials over part of the highway.

Miramar Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the trailer lay on its side on the on-ramp of the Turnpike extension.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were allowed to go around the 18-wheeler by going through the shoulder.

As of 5 p.m., the truck was still blocking the ramp that goes from the Homestead extension coming eastbound to the Turnpike northbound.

Crews were able to put the trailer back on its wheels as they attempt to tow it away.

Road rangers diverted traffic near the intersection University Drive and 27th Avenue until crews removed the trailer and completed cleanup efforts.

Northbound lanes were back open to traffic just before 6 p.m.

