HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday.

The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers can then re-enter the Turnpike at Griffin Road.

Crews will be repairing an overpass that was damaged last week when a truck tried to cross and struck the structure’s underside.

