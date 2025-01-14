HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was fatally struck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Pembroke Road early Tuesday morning, closing the off-ramp and prompting a swift response from troopers.

The incident was first reported just before 7:00 a.m. on the off-ramp of Exit 19.

It appears the person was riding their bicycle on the freeway when they were struck and killed.

When emergency services arrived they found the victim lying on the freeway.

The driver of the suspected vehicle fled the scene by the time troopers arrived.

Troopers blocked off the off-ramp with crime scene tape as they canvased the area and laid out evidence markers around remnants of the suspected car’s bumper.

The mangled bicycle was seen lying in the roadway along with other debris.

Medical examiners later arrived at the scene to remove the victim’s body.

At this time, the person’s identity remains unknown.

The incident caused stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 95 all the way back towards Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The off-ramp will remain closed as police investigate. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

