NB I-95 reopens in Davie after 3 pickup trucks collide, cause fuel spill

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Davie have reopened after a crash involving three pickup trucks left traffic at a standstill and caused fuel to spill onto the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash just south of the Davie Boulevard exit, Friday afternoon.

Only one northbound lane remained open after the collision that, officials said, involved two black Dodge trucks and one silver Ford truck.

Three lanes were blocked off while crews cleaned up 25 gallons of fuel.

Officials said the truck drivers suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.