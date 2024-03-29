HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit involving the Florida Highway Patrol ended in a crash that resulted in a traffic nightmare during rush hour and led to a woman’s arrest, authorities said.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon and resulted in the hours-long closure of all northbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several FHP vehicles were seen blocking lanes.

According to FHP, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a BMW coupe who was driving recklessly on the northbound lanes of I-95, near Northwest 103rd Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The motorist was driving on the emergency shoulder and passing other vehicles on a high rate of speed. The car did not stop as FHP troopers trailed behind, and a short pursuit ensued.

Troopers said they conducted a successful PIT manuever in the area of I-95 and Hollywood Boulevard, ending the pursuit.

The BMW crashed into a burgundy SUV before coming to a final stop.

The driver of the BMW, 34-year-old Jacqueline Marie Mason, was the only person inside the car. She was placed under arrest.

Minor injuries were reported. One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what the patient’s condition is.

7Skyforce showed heavy traffic in the area, as all northbound lanes were closed at Hollywood Boulevard all the way to Ives Dairy Road. Northbound traffic was being diverted at Hollywood Boulevard while troopers investigated.

All northbound lanes reopened to traffic at around 7:30 p.m. Southbound lanes remained open.

