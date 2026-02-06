POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials reopened the northbound lanes Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach after car burst into flames.

A traffic camera captured the moment when the car exploded near Copans Road, just after 1:30 p.m., Friday.

At least three passing cars were forced to travel through a wall of flames.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

