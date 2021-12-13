FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Navy officers and crew members are building bonds with the South Florida community this holiday season.

U.S. Navy Capt. James A. Quaresimo on Sunday joined commanding officers and crew of the USS Fort Lauderdale in preparing gift bags filled with necessities for crew members visiting Port Everglades.

Teams will also be participating in several community activities, like elementary school visits and a beach cleanup.

“Just an absolute pleasure and an honor to be able to give back to the community that I know has welcomed us so much here in the City of Fort Lauderdale, so it’s just an honor to be associated with it,” said Quaresimo.

The Navy ship set to be commissioned is the first to be named after the city. The commissioning ceremony will take place next summer at Port Everglades.

