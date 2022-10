PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak led to an evacuation in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Police on Saturday afternoon advised those who live and work near Northwest 99th Avenue and Johnson Street to leave.

The evacuation was lifted after officials deemed the area safe.

It remains unclear what caused the leak.

