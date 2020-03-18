National Guard to operate COVID-19 testing facility at CB Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular Broward County park has closed as the National Guard works to convert a portion of it into a COVID-19 testing facility.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness made the announcement at a press conference, Wednesday afternoon.

“The National Guard will deploy a team of nurses and medics to operate a COVID testing location in Broward County at a park-and-ride lot at CB Smith Park,” he said.

The park is located across the street from Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said the park was chosen due to its size of nearly 300 acres.

As of 11 a.m., there have been 80 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Broward County.

