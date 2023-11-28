FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners have chosen Nan Rich as the new Mayor and Beam Furr as Vice Mayor, both to serve through November 2024.

The unanimous decision, mandated by the Broward County Charter, was made during the annual November vote by Commissioners elected from single-member districts.

Nan Rich, a former State Senate Democratic Leader and current Broward County District 1 Commissioner, takes on the role of Mayor after previously serving as Vice Mayor.

Beam Furr, Broward County Commissioner representing District 6, was elected as Vice Mayor. He previously served as Mayor of Broward County in 2018 and served as a Hollywood City Commissioner.

The official swearing-in ceremony took place this morning at the Broward Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Both officials said they plan on serving the community until their office opens for elections next November.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.