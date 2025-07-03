FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The residents of a Fort Lauderdale home had to call police after a naked stranger went for a swim in their pool and refused to get out.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the residence near Northeast 10th Avenue after the homeowner said the man just appeared in the pool in his birthday suit and refused to leave on Wednesday.

Officers were forced to pull the nude man out of the pool.

“It was like eight police surrounding him. He was right in the middle of the pool, acting weird,” said Javier Cavero.

Cavero, who lives at the home, said the main did get out momentarily before jumping back in.

“At one point, he did come out. They chased him, but he jumped back in the pool,” said Cavero.

Cavero said the naked man even splashed water at officers as he watched the bizarre scene.

“And he was throwing water at them. I mean, the police were very patient,” said Cavero.

Officers first tried speaking with the man, trying to convince him to leave the pool and even offered the naked man a soda at one point.

Following several failed attempts to convince the intruder in the buff to leave on his own, officers grabbed him and pulled him out.

“They were waiting him out, ’cause you know, they didn’t want to pursue him, they couldn’t tase him, he’s in the pool already and spraying him with mace, he could have a bad reaction, start drowning, so they just wait it out,” said Cavero.

Once the naked man was removed from the pool, authorities took him to be medically evaluated. He has since been Baker Acted.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.