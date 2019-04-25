NAACP weighs in on viral pepper spray video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NAACP held a press conference in Broward to discuss the viral pepper spray video.

In the video that has drawn nationwide attention, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Sgt. Greg LaCerra could be seen pepper-spraying 15-year-old Delucca Rolle before he was tackled to the ground on April 18.

Another deputy, Christopher Krickovich, could then be seen punching Rolle and slamming his head while he lay face down on the ground.

Both have been suspended pending an investigation.

The NAACP addressed the media just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.