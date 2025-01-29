FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida NAACP office was left riddled with bullet holes after someone fired shots in the area, prompting an increase in police presence.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they received 911 calls reporting the shooting in the 1100 block of Northwest 6th Street around 11 p.m., Monday.

Video shows several windows of the Broward County branch pierced by bullet holes.

At the time of the shooting, the building was unoccupied and no one was hurt in the incident.

Following the shooting, State Senator Rosalind Osgood posted on X, saying in part, “The building was not occupied. Gun violence is a serious problem. This is unexpectable!”

There was chatter about a man walking the neighborhood and shooting at buildings in the area.

Police have not confirmed what transpired and whether or not the shooting was targeted. They continue to investigate the matter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

