FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida NAACP office was left riddled with bullet holes after someone fired shots in the area.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they received 911 calls reporting the shooting along the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Street, at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Video shows two windows of the Broward County branch of the NAACP pierced by bullet holes.

One witness, who didn’t want to show his face on camera, said he heard at least half a dozen shots.

“I heard a ‘pow’ and a couple more ‘pows’ after that, maybe five or six. About five rounds,” he said.

He added that his bedroom faces the organization so he was worried about the destination of the shots.

“The shots were so close that I just sat by my bed and hoping that nothing comes through the window,” he said.

Hours after the shooting occurred, police confirmed the building was unoccupied and no one was hurt in the incident.

“The first thing I thought about was the girl that works there. I don’t know if it was targeted at her or whatever, but somebody’s trying to send a message,” said the witness. “It’s crazy man. It’s a lot going on.”

It’s unclear whether or not the civil rights organization was targeted.

Local and state officials reacted to the Monday night shooting.

“Gunfire anywhere is an issue, and at the NAACP house, it’s even more concerning. If it goes down that road, right now we have no idea in terms of whether it was targeted or random,” said Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie. “Fort Lauderdale PD is actively working this case to find out the facts.”

On social media, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood posted on X, saying in part, “The building was not occupied. Gun violence is a serious problem. This is unacceptable!”

Detectives said an investigation is underway.

In addition, police have issued a “be on the lookout” alert for someone that they have identified as a possible person of interest.

Officials with the NAACP and Fort Lauderdale Police will update the public in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

