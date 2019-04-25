NAACP demands everybody be ‘held accountable’ in viral pepper spray video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NAACP held a press conference in Broward County to discuss the viral video of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy pepper spraying a teenager.

In the video, which has drawn nationwide attention, BSO deputy Sgt. Greg LaCerra could be seen pepper spraying 15-year-old Delucca Rolle before he was tackled to the ground on April 18.

Another deputy, Christopher Krickovich, could then be seen punching Rolle and slamming his head on the ground while he lay face down.

Both have been suspended pending an investigation.

The NAACP addressed the media just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“We want true accountability when it comes to the safety of all citizens, particularly people of color because we are the ones that seem to be on the blunt end of all this abuse and police brutality,” said NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward County President Marsha Ellison. “There is no room for deputies such as those who abuse these children, not in BSO or any other organization.”

Rolle’s mother was overcome with emotion as she spoke at the podium.

“The people who I think [are] supposed to protect my children, hurt my child,” said Clintina Rolle.

She described how she felt when she first found out about the video.

“I saw the video — like an anxiety attack hit me,” Clintina recounted. “I couldn’t even breathe. I had to hold my chest, cause I said, ‘That ain’t my child. No, that ain’t him.’ My brother said, ‘Yes, that’s your child. I said, ‘They beating him like he’s nobody. They hurting him like he’s an animal.'”

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump stood at the podium with fellow activists, religious leaders and leaders from the local chapter of the NAACP to talk about expectations moving forward.

“We want it to be clear to the State Attorney that we expect … no, that we demand that you hold everybody accountable on that video who committed a crime,” he said.

The State Attorney and the BSO internal affairs division are both conducting investigations.

“I’m gonna hold my people accountable if they stepped out of line,” said Sheriff Gregory Tony at a commission meeting in Tamarac. “I don’t care if it’s three deputies or 35; they will be held accountable. I will not stand here and be lectured to about the laws of investigative practices, because no one up there has the experience that I have.”

Leaders of the NAACP said they did not like what they heard from Tony at the Wednesday meeting.

“In his rant on yesterday, he spoke about things being built political,” said Ellison. “Perhaps he’s confused about what’s political because he wasn’t elected.”

The group said they don’t want to see the investigation dragging on too long because the proof is in the video.

“We feel that probably another 45 days should be enough for the State Attorney’s Office to dispatch his unit, for them to interview the witnesses, review all the video and come up with a conclusion,” Ellison added.

“Their clock is ticking,” Crump said. “I stand completely with the NAACP.”

