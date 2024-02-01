FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has taken a stand by urging an immediate investigation into the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) after a series of deaths within the Broward County Jail system.

Family members of the deceased inmates joined the organization in a press conference Thursday to shed light on the alarming situation.

“Nobody said anything to us about what happened,” said one family member. “I don’t want no other families to go through what I’m going through.”

The inmates who have recently died or faced life-threatening incident within the jail system include Alvin Stephen Modeste, Janard Geffrard, Corbin Moberg, Hubert Blount, and Joseph Kirk.These incident range from suicides to drug-related issues and physical abuse by deputies.

“Corbin was a good kid,” said a family member of another deceased inmate. “Corbin just made a bad choice. I was hoping Corbin would be safe where he was at and that didn’t work out like that.”

In an official statement released on Monday, the NAACP called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct a thorough investigation into BSO’s training of personnel and oversight management at the Broward County Jails. Since 2021, a total of 21 individuals have died while in custody, adding to the concerns about the safety and well-being of detainees.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO shared the following statement:

“The NAACP is horrified by the continued injustice that Broward County families have been forced to endure. Make no mistake, every jurisdiction is responsible for the safety and well-being of any detained persons in their custody. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has failed its community. Now, it’s time for our Justice Department to intervene, and ensure that this tragic pattern of negligence is addressed, and any bad actors are held accountable. The NAACP is unrelenting in our work to ensure that justice prevails, and every person is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Marsha Ellison, President of the Broward County Branch of the NAACP, stated the urgency of the situation and called for action.

“The alarming number of deaths and distressing incidents within Broward County Jails demands swift action,” said Ellison in the statement release. “We call upon the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the Sheriff’s Office’s training and oversight, ensuring accountability for the lives lost and the well-being of those still in custody. NAACP Broward County remains resolute in our commitment to protecting our community and standing up to injustice.”

Families of the inmates, along with the NAACP, are demanding answers and will continue to call for action address these issues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.