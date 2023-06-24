HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is sharing her pain after, she said, her husband demanded his money back for a car repair that wasn’t completed, and lost his life because of it.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Cindalee Falls said the shooting took place when her husband went to a repair shop in Hollywood to retrieve his vehicle, Friday night.

“When he went to pick up the car, [the mechanic] shot him,” she said.

Falls said there was dispute between her husband and the gunman.

“My husband lost his life over $700 and an unfinished car,” she said.

According to Hollywood Police, the shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. along Rodman Street, near South 58th Avenue.

Falls said they had brought the car to the shop for repairs back in March, but after months of waiting and the repairs still not complete, they wanted a full refund.

Falls said the mechanic refused the request and agreed to only pay them back $700 of the $2,700 they initially paid. That caused things to become heated.

“The guy was already coming at him in a threatening manner. He told him that, ‘If you threaten me, I will press charges,’ so he was already, like, coming off in a very aggressive manner towards him, through text messages,” said Falls.

When her husband went to pick up the car, Falls said, things must have escalated, and her husband lost his life, leaving her and their two children heartbroken and in disbelief,

“He was a great father and a great husband. Big heart, big heart,” said Falls as she fought back tears.

Police have detained the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

