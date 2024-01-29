HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hollywood showed off their Pride this weekend.

The My Hollywood Pride Street Festival held their third annual LGBTQ+ celebration, Sunday afternoon.

The outdoor event kicked off at 1 p.m. near South 19th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The Hollywood LGBTQ+ Council promoted the celebration as a way to create a more diverse and inclusive community.

Longtime WSVN anchor Craig Stevens was on hand to emcee the event — encouraging a day of creativity, entertainment and education for local families.

