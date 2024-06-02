HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A loved is sharing her pain a day after, police said, a man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Hallandale Beach by a driver who took off.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Norma Morris is searching for answers in the wake of the crash that took her nephew from her.

“I don’t know, I’m so confused,” she said, unable to hold back tears.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Morris’ nephew, 45-year-old Ricardo Gray, was hit and killed by a car on Friday morning.

“He was a very, very, nice guy, my nephew,” said Morris. “When he smiles, you know, it was just like radiant.”

Detectives said the motorist responsible kept on going and left Gray to die.

Investigators said the crash happened between 4 and 5 a.m. on South Federal Highway, right by Hallandale Beach City Hall, as Gray was riding his bicycle to work at Gulfstream Park.

But police said they wouldn’t find the victim until 8 a.m., and by that time, he was already dead.

“If the person who hit him had stayed on the scene and rendered some assistance, he probably may have been alive,” said Morris.

The impact was so brutal, it split Gray’s bike in half. Police documented it with yellow markers.

Detectives said they’re looking for a black car with front and/or front passenger side damage.

Gray’s aunt wonders how a person could be so cruel, and she hopes someone saw something and speaks up.

“You just leave him there like a dog? You don’t think that he has family who’s going to miss him? Who’s going to hurt? Because my heart is hurting right now,” she said. “That’s not fair. It’s just not fair.”

Police told the victim’s family that the car that hit him was dark in color, but they have not released further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

