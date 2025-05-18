NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of women joined Habitat for Humanity all week long to build hope for families, including a future homeowner who said her dream is finally is finally within reach,

The women, along with the support of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, have spent the past few days working on eight affordable townhomes.

The 14th annual Women Build is part of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s newest community, North Lauderdale Village, which is set to open in early 2026.

“Giving someone a home and stability, it’s priceless, so we are so grateful and blessed to be able to give back to Habitat in every way,” said Susan Renneisen,

Seminole Hard Rock’s Vice President of Community Affairs and Special Events.

For future homeowner Simone Rhoden, the build marks an important step in her journey to have a home that she can call her own.

“I’ve been working hard, since during COVID, to try to find a home, but home ownership almost felt like it wasn’t going to be able to happen for me, because of just the difficulties of being able to afford a mortgage, but I applied for Habitat for Humanity, and now my dream has come true,” she said.

This year’s build was named the Susie Levan Women Build 2025 in honor of the trailblazing philanthropist who passed away last year.

