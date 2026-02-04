PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student now faces more charges.
Rakesh Jhaveri has now been charged with posession of child porn.
The charge stems from a 2025 case in which police said Jhaveri had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl at his private music school.
Jhaveri is the owner of Music Legacies in Pembroke Pines.
He was also charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.
