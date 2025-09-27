FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science officially cut the ribbon to open up their newest exhibit showing students what it’s like to be a weather forecaster.

The “Be A Meteorologist” exhibit was unveiled Friday morning with officials forecasting excitement in the air for students and guests.

Students in attendance for the ribbon-cutting event were excited to rush in to host the next weather forecast for South Florida.

The new exhibit recreates the 7StormTeam look and feel, part of the newly upgraded weather studio experience at the museum.

Guests will get to step into the thrilling world of meteorology, taking the spotlight as the weather expert or jumping behind-the-scenes as part of the newsroom crew.

Visitors in attendance Friday delivered their own forecasts in front of 7News cameras, while experiencing the teamwork and fast-paced excitement needed in a real news broadcast.

The exhibit helped students not just learn about being a meteorologist, but also to explore the world of weather in new ways.

“I love the science that’s here, stuff like that, the stuff that you can see here. It’s very fun for science and stuff, I like it,” said Kyler, a student.

“I think I learned a lot from this exhibit, especially because I honestly don’t know that much about weather, but in this exhibit when I come here, it always teaches me a lot more than I knew before,” said Jonathan, another student.

The exhibit’s enhancements came thanks to the Ansin Foundation.

Sunbeam Television’s co-president, Paul Magnes, was happy to have so many kids participating and making a difference.

“It seems that weather is getting more interesting every year and to have kids participate in weather at art museum here in Broward, we couldn’t be more happy about that and making a difference in our community,” said Magnes.

Joseph Cox, the museum’s president, emphasized the importance of exhibits like this helping prepare people for the many different ways weather impacts our lives.

“Whether that’s hurricanes, storm surges, King tides, rising sea levels, climate is impacting all of us and we want to make sure we have the most resilient community possible,” said Cox.

WSVN has been a critical partner with the Museum of Discovery and Science for 15 years and hope for more exciting additions in the next 15 years and beyond.

