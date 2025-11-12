FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum revealed a revolutionary new attraction that will offer visitors a dynamic and immersive storytelling experience.

Students from Pompano Beach Middle School were invited to the Museum of Discovery and Science to help museum officials unveil its new HoloTheater attraction and watch the theater’s debut film, “Dino Discoveries,” Wednesday morning.

“At first, I didn’t know that, but today was my first time seeing dinosaur stuff like this, yes, so it was really exciting,” said Rose, a student.

“It was talking about dinosaurs, and I like dinosaurs and science, so I thought it was very fun and cool,” said Jorge Ramirez, another student.

The theater, the first of its kind on the east coast of the United States, blends science and imagination through holographic projection, laser imaging and spatial audio to bring a unique interactive learning experience for audiences without the need of 3D glasses.

