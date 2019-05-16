Museum of Discovery and Science to host free hurricane preparedness event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale is helping the community gear up for the upcoming hurricane season.

Admission to the museum will be free on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. for its “Eye of the Storm” event.

7’s own Brent Cameron and Vivian Gonzalez, as well as hurricane experts from the National Hurricane Center will be in attendance.

The family-friendly event will feature live air cannon missile tests and a demonstration of how weather works.

Hurricane season kicks off on June 1 and runs through November 30.

For more information on the MODS event, click here.

