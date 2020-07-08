Murder suspect among 2 in custody after police chase ends in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities apprehended two people, one of whom is a murder suspect, in Deerfield Beach, officials said, bringing an end to a police chase that unfolded across Broward County.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along Southwest Fifth Court and Second Terrace as police officers took the a man and a woman into custody, Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the pursuit began in Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:50 p.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police officers located the male subject, wanted in connection to a homicide, inside a white BMW near the 1600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard.

According to BSO, authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the subject fled.

When the subjects’ car stopped in Deerfield Beach, three people took off running. Authorities captured the man and the woman, but a third person remains at large.

Officials have not clarified who was involved in the murder or to what case the suspect is connected.

The BMW was later towed from the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate,

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.