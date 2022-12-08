FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward has unveiled a mural on Wednesday with a special message.

The artwork is featured on the wall of the Habitat ReStore along West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The theme is based on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s belief in community.

Habitat officials believe a key component to achieving that is affordable home ownership for everyone.

“This amazing mural behind us that evokes feelings of home and what home means, and at a time where home ownership seems so far out of reach,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward CEO Nancy Robin.

“In the mural, it tells the story of Habitat’s fight for justice — social justice, that is — across time,” said Robert Taylor with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, “and the artist actually interviewed many of our Habitat families to learn their stories so we can tell those stories in a very public area.”

A light installation will also be used to illuminate the mural in different colors to celebrate important cultural and historical holidays.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

